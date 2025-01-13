PM Modi Opens Sonamarg Tunnel in J&K: Strategic Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Z-Morh tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on January 13, marking a significant advancement in regional connectivity. The 6.5-kilometer-long tunnel, constructed at a cost of ?2,400 crore, connects Gagangir to Sonamarg, enabling all-weather access to Ladakh. Originally launched in 2015 and completed in 2024, the tunnel bypasses landslide and avalanche-prone areas, ensuring safer and uninterrupted travel on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway.

Strategically significant for defense and economic activities, the tunnel is equipped with advanced technologies, including a 7.5-meter-wide emergency escape passage, providing enhanced safety for commuters. Capable of accommodating up to 1,000 vehicles per hour at speeds of up to 70 km/h, it significantly reduces travel time and boosts efficiency. Together with the under-construction Zojila tunnel, it forms a critical part of improved connectivity to the Ladakh and Baltal regions for both civilian and military purposes.

In addition to its strategic importance, the Z-Morh tunnel is set to boost tourism in Sonamarg by making the region accessible year-round. By facilitating winter tourism and adventure sports, it is expected to attract more visitors and bolster the local economy. This infrastructure milestone underscores the government’s commitment to enhancing connectivity and supporting development in remote regions.