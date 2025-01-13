Tata launches 2025 Nexon in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: The leading car maker Tata has launched 2025 Nexon range. The updated model has been introduced in the Indian market at the starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has now discontinued some of the variants including Pure, Pure S, Creative Plus and Fearless. At the same time, the two new trims have been added under the name Pure+ and Pure+ S.

The company has already started booking for it. One can reserve it by visiting an authorised dealership or online via the official website. Scroll down to know what’s new.

The model features an updated bumper, same style LED headlight setup, identical integrated DRLs, and chrome finish company’s logo at the front, and an unchanged fog lamp design.

It is available in both diesel and petrol versions. The comapny has included a trending 360-degree camera, while some of the features have been carried forward such has a panoramic sunroof, TPMS, keyless entry, a wireless charger, and front parking sensors among others. The other notable features include a rear-view camera, front armrest, auto-folding ORVMs, height-adjustable driver seat and 10.25-inch infotainment system with all the wireless car connect technology including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The latest Nexon continue to use the same 1.2L turbocharged Revotron petrol engine and a 1.5L turbocharged Revotorq diesel engine. The former will generate a maximum power of 86.7 bhp and 170 Nm of torque, while the latter will churn out 83.3 bhp and 260 Nm of torque.