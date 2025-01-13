UAE Lottery announces winner of Dh1 million

Dubai: UAE Lottery has announced its leaterst winner. One person became the first-ever millionaire in the UAE Lottery, winning Dh1 million as the winning numbers were revealed for the first draw of 2025. The draw, also saw over 11,000 winners walk away with prizes.

The winning numbers for this draw were 2, 15, 31, 6, 27, 11, and 3. While the numbers in the ‘Days’ section don’t need to be in exact order to win the Dh100-million jackpot, the number in the ‘Month’ section, which was 3 this week, must be matched correctly.

The Dh1 million winner matched all the numbers in the ‘Days’ section, while 12 others won Dh100,000. 5 of these winners matched 5 numbers in the ‘Days’ section and one in the ‘Month’ section. The remaining seven were guaranteed winners who had their Lucky IDs picked.

According to the company’s official website, the odds of winning the grand jackpot are approximately 1 in 8.8 million. Despite several attempts, no one has been able to match all the winning combinations to claim the grand prize of Dh100 million in the past three draws.

UAE launched its first and only regulated lottery with a Dh100-million jackpot last month. Depending on the number of correct matches, players can win prizes ranging from Dh100 to Dh100 million.

In addition to the Dh1 million winner, 85 people took home the fourth prize of Dh1,000, and more than 11,000 participants won Dh100. In total, 11,368 winners were announced during the live draw.