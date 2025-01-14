Alienware unveils Area-51 laptop and new gaming desktop: Details

Mumbai: Dell subsidiary Alienware has unveiled Area-51 laptop and gaming desktop at CES 2025. Alienware is aiming to launch the new devices later this quarter. The new Alienware Area-51 laptops will start at $1,999 (roughly Rs. 1,71,200) for the base variant, and a launch configuration with next-gen Nvidia GPU (likely the Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 series) has a price tag of $3,199 (roughly Rs. 2,74,000). They are confirmed to be available later this quarter with select configurations.

Meanwhile, the Area-51 Desktop will be available in Q1 for $4,499 (roughly Rs. 3,85,000) with a next gen Nvidia GPU. Additional graphics options and configurations will arrive later including the entry configuration.

Alienware Area-51 laptops will be available in 18-inch and 16-inch display options. The gaming-focused machines are said to offer “280W of power on next-gen Nvidia graphics and a next-gen Intel Ultra CPU”. The laptops feature a Gorilla Glass window on the underside and have a hingeless design. They include RGB illuminations and an Aurora lighting effect with all AlienFX lighting zones and sound effects.

The Alienware Area-51 series supports up to 175W of total graphics power (TGP) and up to a 105W thermal design profile (TDP) toward processors simultaneously. They are powered by next-generation Nvidia graphics and up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU (Intel Arrow Lake CPUs).

The new Area-51 laptops are claimed to move up to 37 percent more air through the system and they support Intel XMP (Extreme Memory Profile) memory at speeds of up to 7200 MT/s. They support Gen 5 Solid State Drives (SSDs) and can be configured with up to 12TB of storage.

The Alienware Area-51 Desktop packs up to 64GB of RAM and up to 8TB of storage via two 4TB drives. It has enough room to fit a 600W graphics card and 280W of processing power. It supports next-generation Nvidia graphics and up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K CPU.

The thermal management setup of the 80-liter desktop chassis includes dual 140mm fans for pushing cool ambient air upward toward the GPU fans ensuring maximum graphics performance. It includes dual 180mm fans that push air laterally toward the GPU, CPU and RAM from the front of the chassis and dual or triple 120mm fans are included for liquid cooling. It is also equipped with either a 360mm or 240mm Liquid Cooler (LC).

Alienware has added QR codes inside the chassis to guide customers on how to complete updates, repairs and modifications of key components of the desktop. The motherboard is also replaceable with the purchase of an optional AlienFX motherboard harness that is required when installing third-party aftermarket motherboards