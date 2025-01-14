Asus showcases new gaming laptops: Details

Mumbai: Asus unveiled its 2025 lineup of refreshed TUF gaming laptops along with a brand new 18-inch model at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in Las Vegas. It comprises three models — TUF Gaming A16, and F16, and the new TUF Gaming A18.

The TUF Gaming A18 (FA808) is the first 18-inch laptop in its lineup. It sports a 2.5K resolution (2560×1600 pixels) WQXGA IPS screen with 240Hz refresh rate and 500 nits peak brightness. The display supports DDS and Nvidia G-Sync and is claimed to offer 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverageThe laptop has a single-zone RGB Mini LED backlight chiclet keyboard with full-size arrow keys.

It is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 260 processor, paired with up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM operating at 5600MHz and up to 2TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. For graphics, the laptop is equipped with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU.

Connectivity options on the Asus TUF Gaming A18 include a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port and USB 4.0 port with DisplayPort support, USB2.0 Type-A, HDMI 2.1 port, RJ45 LAN port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. Other features of the laptop include stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, two-way AI noise cancellation, and a 1080p IR camera with Windows Hello. The Asus TUF Gaming A18 is backed by a 90Wh battery and comes with a 240W adapter for power delivery.

Asus TUF Gaming A16 (FA608) and F16 (FX608) have similar specifications bar the processor make and model. Both models sport 16-inch WQXGA (2560×1600 pixels) IPS screens with a 165Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio and 400 nits peak brightness. They also come with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPUs, up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. The laptops are also equipped with second-generation Arc Flow fans which help keep the machines cool during heavy workloads.

Their connectivity options and battery capacities are the same as the Asus TUF Gaming A18. The differentiating factor between the Asus TUF Gaming A16 and F16 models is the processor. While the former is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 260 processor, the latter can be configured with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX chipset.