Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher after four days

Mumbai: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 snapped their 4-day losing streak to settle higher on Tuesday. The 30-share Sensex added 169.62 points, or 0.22 per cent, to settle at 76,499.63. The NSE Nifty50 settled in the green at 23,176.05, with gains of 90.10 points, or 0.39 per cent.

Of 3,899 stocks traded on the BSE, 2025, 2,746 advanced against 1,032 stocks that declined, and 121 remained unchanged. While 68 stocks recorded a 52-week high, 203 hit a 52-week low. A total of 181 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 285 in the lower circuit

34 out of 50 constituent stocks of Nifty50 ended higher. Top gainers were Adani Enterprises, Shriram Finance, Hindalco, Adani Ports, and NTPC. Top losers were HCL Tech, Hindustan Unilever, Apollo Hospitals, Titan, and Infosys.

Among the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 ended with gains of 2.45 per cent, and 1.98 per cent, respectively. Barring Nifty IT and FMCG, all the sectoral indices on the NSE settled in positive territory on Tuesday. Banking stocks were buzzing in trade as the NIFTY PSU Bank index ended higher by 4.20 per cent, while the Bank Nifty and Nifty Private Bank indices ended higher by 1.43 per cent and 1.14 per cent, respectively. Among others, the Nifty Auto, Metal, Media, Financial Services, and OMCs indices ended higher by up to 3.98 per cent.