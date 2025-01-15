Army Day 2025: General Dwivedi affirms Army’s preparedness for all challenges

On the 77th Army Day, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi assured the nation of the Army’s readiness to address any challenges while contributing to nation-building under the “Vikshit Bharat 2047” initiative. Speaking in Pune, he highlighted the stable yet sensitive situation along the northern borders with China, emphasizing the Army’s focus on integrating modern technologies, advanced defence platforms, and critical infrastructure. He also noted that while a ceasefire exists along the western borders with Pakistan, infiltration attempts persist, though improved security coordination has reduced terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, as seen in the successful completion of the Amarnath Yatra and preparations for upcoming elections.

General Dwivedi underscored the Army’s efforts to restore normalcy in various regions affected by internal security challenges, praising troops for their maturity and extraordinary efforts in handling sensitive situations. He outlined the Army’s “Decade of Transformation,” which includes a comprehensive roadmap to tackle future threats and enhance capabilities across operational, functional, and administrative domains. The year 2025 will focus on reforms and technology absorption, aligning with the vision of a modern, agile, and technologically advanced Indian Army.

The Army Chief also emphasized steps toward women empowerment, noting the inclusion of women as Agniveers, alongside their traditional roles as officers. These efforts aim to foster greater gender inclusivity within the force, reflecting the Army’s commitment to evolving with societal progress and modern needs. General Dwivedi reiterated the Army’s dedication to building a future-ready force capable of safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty and security.