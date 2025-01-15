ED gains Centre’s nod to prosecute Arvind Kejriwal in Liquor Policy case

The Union Home Ministry has authorized the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to initiate legal action against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal and former minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the Delhi liquor policy money laundering case. This approval comes after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena gave his consent for prosecuting Kejriwal. The case centers on alleged irregularities in the now-repealed 2021-22 Delhi excise policy, which investigators claim was deliberately designed to benefit liquor lobbyists in exchange for kickbacks.

The ED previously sought approval for prosecuting Kejriwal, identifying him as the “kingpin and key conspirator” in the alleged scam. The Supreme Court, in a November ruling, mandated that the ED obtain prior approval before prosecuting public officials. Kejriwal was first arrested by the ED in March 2024 for money laundering and later detained by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in June 2024 on corruption charges. Following his release on bail in September 2024, he resigned as Delhi’s Chief Minister, passing the role to AAP leader Atishi.

Manish Sisodia, also implicated in the liquor policy case, was released from jail in August 2024 after being detained for 17 months by the ED and CBI. The alleged irregularities in the excise policy and subsequent arrests have sparked political controversy, with Kejriwal and AAP leaders accusing central agencies of targeting them for political reasons. Meanwhile, investigations into the case continue, with the ED pursuing charges against key figures involved.