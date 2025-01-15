Indian Railways cancels several trains till March 2025: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has cancelled several trains till March. These trains were cancelled due to dense fog. During the winter months, especially in northern areas, dense fog reduces visibility significantly.

The following trains have been cancelled for specified periods:

Train No. 14617-18: Banmankhi-Amritsar Janseva Express (January 13 to March 2, 2025).

Train No. 14606-05: Yoganagari Rishikesh-Jammu Tawi Express (January 13 to February 24, 2025).

Train No. 14616-15: Amritsar-Lalkuan Express (January 13 to March 22, 2025).

Train No. 14524-23: Ambala-Barauni Harihar Express (January 13 to February 27, 2025).

Also Read: Wholesale price inflation in India rises in December

Train No. 18103-04: Jallianwala Bagh Express (January 13 to February 28, 2025).

Train No. 12210-09: Kathgodam-Kanpur Weekly Express (January 13 to February 25, 2025).

Train No. 14003-04: Malda Town-Delhi Express (January 13 to March 1, 2025).

The Indian Railways advised passengers to check their train status online or at the nearest railway station before planning their journey.