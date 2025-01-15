Know How to Get Rid of Dysmenorrhea

Dysmenorrhea also known as period cramps or menstrual cramps, are caused by the contraction of the uterine muscles during menstruation. These contractions occur as the uterus sheds its lining, leading to discomfort and pain. Severe period cramps can be a sign of underlying conditions such as endometriosis, fibroids or pelvic inflammatory disease which require special treatment.

Award-winning nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared 5 effective ways to fight off menstrual cramps naturally.

Avoid Dehydration: Skip sugary drinks. Dehydration can amp up cramps, so keep hydrated.

Don’t Skip Movement: Keep your body in motion to fight off those cramps. Dance, walk, stretch – just move!

Beware of Empty Calories: Say no to empty calories and opt for nutrient-rich foods. Potassium, Magnesium, Calcium and Vitamin D are the must-haves.

Cold Showers: While a warm bath is a yes, cold showers may not be your cramp-busting heroes.

Stress Overload: Avoid stress overload. Find your zen zone with activities that calm the mind.