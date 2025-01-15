La Niña in Pacific may trigger ‘swell surge’ along Kerala coast

Meteorologists have observed indications of La Niña forming in the Pacific Ocean and the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) influencing the Arabian Sea. They also warned of a developing cyclonic circulation near the Maldives and the equator. The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has forecasted a “swell surge” along the Kerala and Tamil Nadu coasts, with coastal flooding expected until 5:30 PM today (January 15, 2025). Waves could rise between 0.5 to 1.0 meters, raising concerns about sea incursion. Fishermen and coastal residents are urged to remain alert and take necessary precautions due to the increased risk of sea erosion.

A yellow alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki districts on January 19, 2025, warning of isolated heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours. Residents in these districts are advised to exercise caution and prepare for potential disruptions caused by adverse weather conditions. Authorities recommend measures to minimize the impact of heavy rainfall.

Residents in coastal and erosion-prone areas are advised to relocate to safer locations following official guidelines. Small boats and fishing vessels should avoid venturing into the sea during this period to ensure safety. Activities such as launching or retrieving fishing vessels are particularly hazardous during rough seas and high waves. Residents and fishermen should refrain from such actions when wave intensity is expected to increase.