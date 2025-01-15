South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol Arrested Following Martial Law Fallout

South Korea’s impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol was arrested on Wednesday on insurrection charges tied to his December 3 declaration of martial law. Investigators noted that a convoy of vehicles departed from Yoon’s fortified hillside residence, where he had been staying under heavy security, including barbed wire and a personal security contingent. This marks a significant development as it is the first time a sitting South Korean president has faced such an arrest warrant.

Earlier, over 3,000 police officers and anti-corruption investigators arrived at Yoon’s residence before dawn, pushing through protests by his supporters and members of the ruling People Power Party. Yoon’s legal team argued the arrest was an unlawful move meant to humiliate him. A previous attempt to execute the warrant on January 3 ended in a standoff with the Presidential Security Service, which blocked investigators from reaching him.

Yoon’s martial law declaration caused political turmoil, leading lawmakers to impeach him on December 14 and suspend his duties. On Wednesday, Yoon’s lawyer announced his decision to cooperate with authorities to prevent further escalation of the situation. Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court is reviewing the impeachment case to determine whether to permanently remove him from office, deepening South Korea’s ongoing political crisis.