Toyota hikes price of this model in India: Details

Mumbai: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has increased the prices of the popular Fortuner for Indian consumers. The changes have been made to the price list of both the Standard and Legender versions. While the maximum increase is limited to Rs 50,000.

The maximum price hike of Rs 50,000 is applicable for the GR-S variant of the Fortuner. Meanwhile, the 2.8 diesel MT 4×2, 2.8 diesel AT 4×2, 2.8 diesel MT 4×4, and 2.8 diesel AT 4×4 versions have received a uniform hike of Rs 40,000.

Similarly, the 2.7 petrol MT 4×2 and 2.7 petrol AT 4×2 variants of the Fortuner now command a premium of Rs. 35,000 over the outgoing price list. Moreover, in the Legender range, prices of both variants, the 2.8 diesel 4×2 AT and 2.8 diesel 4×4 AT, have been increased by Rs. 45,000 each. With all of these changes in place, the Toyota Fortuner is now available at a starting price of Rs 33.78 lakh (ex-showroom).

This standard version of the SUV gets the option of a 2.7-litre petrol engine which produces 163 bhp of power and 245 Nm of peak torque. There is also an option of a 2.8-litre diesel engine which is tuned to produce 201 bhp of power. It produces 420 Nm torque with an MT and 500 Nm with an AT. The diesel unit is also offered with the Legender version of the SUV but only with an AT. It is currently sold at a starting price of Rs 44.11 lakh (ex-showroom).