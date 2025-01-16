Emirates announces additional flights to this country: Details

Dubai: The flag carrier of Dubai, Emirates has announced additional flights to Madagascar. The airline will increase its flights to the island nation from four to six-weekly services, starting April 2, 2025.

Emirates launched flights to Madagascar in September 2024. The expanded schedule between Dubai and Antananarivo, linked via Mahe, will operate on all days except Mondays.

Also Read: Southern Railway to operate special one-way MEMU Express trains connecting these cities: Details

Over the past few months, the airline has experienced strong demand from the UAE, Sri Lanka, France, UK, mainland China, Japan, Spain, and Italy to Madagascar. From Madagascar, travellers have mainly ventured to Dubai, the hub city of Emirates, in addition to Seychelles, France, India, Sri Lanka, Italy and Japan.