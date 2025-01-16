Hero launches Destini 125 2025 in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Hero MotoCorp has launched the new Destini 125 at a starting price of Rs 80,450 (ex-showroom). The new Destini 125 is being offered in three variants — VX, ZX and ZX+.

Below are their introductory prices (ex-showroom):

Destini 125 VX – Rs 80,450

Destini 125 ZX – Rs 89,300

Destini 125 ZX+ – Rs 90,300

Hero Destini 125 has multiple industry-first features like an illuminated start switch and auto-cancel winkers (automatically turn off after a turn). It is powered by a 125cc engine, which delivers 9.1PS of maximum power and 10.4Nm of peak torque. The claimed 2025 Hero Destini 125 mileage is 59kmpl. Based on an upgraded 12/12 platform, the scooter has diamond-cut alloy wheels with a broader rear wheel, and 190mm front disc brake.

Also Read: Emirates announces additional flights to this country: Details

The Hero Destini 125 2025 gets features like LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, H-shaped LED taillamps, copper-toned chrome elements, new digital speedometer, mobile charging port, front glove box and boot lamp. The digital speedometer with Bluetooth connectivity offers several features like turn-by-turn navigation, Eco indicator, real-time mileage, distance-to-empty and low fuel indicator.

The new Destini 125 is available in five colour options — Eternal White, Regal Black, Groovy Red, Cosmic Blue and Mystique Magenta.