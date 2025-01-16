Know signs of masturbation addiction

Masturbation is something natural.It is a healthy and normal sexual activity. It is harmless and has less side effects. But making it a habit is not good for you.

The term “masturbation addiction” is used to refer to a tendency to excessively or compulsively masturbate.Masturbation addiction also isn’t recognized as a mental health condition by the recent edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5), which sets the criteria for diagnosing mental health conditions.

It is revelaed that masturbation addiction will affect a person both mentally. The addiction ot masturbation has many harmful psychological effects.

The addiction masturbation is an attitude to repeat the activity many times in a day. If you have a habit of doing the activity many times in a day then you are addicted to it.

The following scenarios, for example, may be signs of a masturbation compulsion:

Masturbating takes up a lot of your time and energy.

Your home, work, or personal life is suffering because of masturbation.

You might be late to meetings, cancel events, or leave social appointments early to masturbate.

You masturbate in public or in uncomfortable places because you can’t wait to get home.

You masturbate even when you don’t feel aroused, sexual, or “horny.”

Also Read: Know what is ‘Prowling’, the new toxic dating trend

When you feel negative emotions — such as anger, anxiety, stress, or sadness — your go-to response is to masturbate for comfort.

You feel guilty, distressed, or upset after masturbating.

You masturbate even if you don’t want to.

You find it difficult to stop thinking about masturbation.

You will get satisfaction in a sexual relationship with your partner if you are addicted to masturbation. Also you will prefer masturbation over normal sexual relationship with your partner. Thus you will avoid having sex with your partner.

It is revelaed that an addiction of masturbation will lead to lack of intimacy, social withdrawl, bad moods, and depression.