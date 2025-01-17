Electronic goods exports from India hit 24-month high in December 2024

New Delhi: India’s electronics exports surged by 35.11 percent to a two-year high in December 2024. As per data released by the Commerce Ministry, electronics goods exports touched $3.58 billion dollars in December 2024. It was at $2.65 billion dollars in the same month of the previous yea.

The country’s electronic exports jumped by 28.6 percent to 26.11 billion dollars in the April-December period of the current fiscal year, from 20.3 billion dollars during the same period in 2023-24. Electronics goods have emerged as the fastest-growing segment in India’s export basket as new manufacturing capacities have come up in the country driven by the success of the Centre’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

Within the electronics sector smartphone exports have recorded a 45 percent increase in exports as leading players such as Apple and Samsung expand production in the country.