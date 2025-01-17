Know how to unlock WhatsApp chat

Mumbai: Most of us prefer to lock personal chats on WhatsApp with a password for privacy. However, there are times when we forget that password and are unable to access those conversations. Fortunately, there’s a special setting in WhatsApp that allows you to unlock your chats, even if you’ve forgotten the password.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and Access Settings

First, open WhatsApp on your phone. Once it’s open, tap the three vertical dots in the top-right corner of the screen to open the menu.

Step 2: Go to Privacy Settings

In the menu, tap on Settings. From the Settings menu, select Privacy to proceed to the privacy options.

Step 3: Locate the ‘Chat Lock’ Option

Scroll down within the Privacy settings until you find the Chat Lock option. This is where you manage your locked chats.

Step 4: Tap on ‘Chat Lock’

Once you find the Chat Lock option, tap on it to open the settings for locked chats.

Step 5: Unlock and Clear Locked Chats

In the Chat Lock settings, you’ll see the option ‘Unlock and Clear Locked Chats’. Tap on this option to proceed.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels this Vande Bharat Express train for 50 days: Details

Step 6: Select the ‘Unlock and Clear’ Option

After tapping on “Unlock and Clear Locked Chats,” you’ll be prompted to select the **Unlock and Clear option.

Remove all Chat Data

Be aware that this action will remove all the chat data, but it will allow you to unlock the chat.

It’s crucial to remember that by selecting the ‘Unlock and Clear’ option, all of your locked chat data will be deleted.

Back Up

If you’ve backed up your chats to cloud storage, you can restore them later.

Regain Access to your Chat

While you may lose the data, this method helps you regain access to your chat as long as you’re okay with the data loss.