Kottayam student assaulted, nude video shared online; probe underway

A shocking case of bullying has surfaced at St. Thomas School in Pala, Kottayam, where a ninth-grade student was allegedly harassed by classmates. The perpetrators reportedly forced the victim to remove their clothes, recorded the incident, and shared the explicit video online. The video, containing explicit footage of the student, was circulated on platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp, bringing the incident to public attention.

The victim’s father filed a complaint at the Pala police station after discovering the video online. He stated that the family was unaware of the incident until the footage surfaced. The Kerala police have launched a detailed investigation, while Minister Veena George has directed the Women and Child Development Department to submit a report. The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has also sought explanations from the school and the police.

School authorities, initially unaware of the incident, have promised strict action against the students involved now that the complaint has been lodged. The case highlights concerns over student safety and the misuse of social media, drawing significant attention from both authorities and the public.