Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Indian Railways to operate six special trains: Full list

Lucknow: Indian Railways announced six more special trains to facilitate pilgrims travelling to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. These trains will operate from Amb-Andaura railway station in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district.

The inaugural train will depart from Amb-Andaura at 10:05 pm on Friday, reaching Una railway station at 10:30 pm. It will arrive at Prayagraj’s Phaphamau Junction on Saturday at 6:00 pm. The return journey will commence from Phaphamau Junction at 10:30 pm on Saturday, with the train reaching Amb-Andaura by 5:50 pm on Sunday.

This train service includes key stops at Nangal Dam, Anandpur Sahib, Roop Nagar, Morinda, Chandigarh, Ambala Cantt, Yamunanagar Jagadhri, Saharanpur, Roorkee, Najibabad, Moradabad, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Lucknow, and Rae Bareli.

To meet the high demand, the railway department has planned additional services:

Second Train: January 20

Third Train: February 5

Fourth Train: February 9

Fifth Train: February 15

Sixth Train: February 23