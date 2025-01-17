Mahakumbh 2025: UP Govt’s Arrangements for Mauni Amavasya

The Uttar Pradesh government is making extensive preparations for Mauni Amavasya at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj on January 29, 2025, with an anticipated record turnout of 8 to 10 crore pilgrims. During the last ‘Amrit Snan’ on Makar Sankranti, 3.5 crore devotees took the holy dip, setting the stage for even larger crowds. To manage the influx, improvements are being made, including clear signage at railway stations. Since vehicles are barred from the station to the mela area, these signs will indicate the walking distance to the Sangam, helping devotees prepare mentally.

Transport arrangements are also being bolstered. Additional buses will operate from Prayagraj, while services to Ayodhya, 163 km away, will remain unaffected to accommodate pilgrims visiting the Ram Mandir. Authorities are ensuring clarity in transportation information to prevent confusion at non-operational stations. Free food distribution, which could cause traffic jams, will be limited to designated areas, and these zones will be clearly marked. Police deployment will be strategically planned, and adequate toilets will be provided in high-traffic areas.

Other measures include ensuring robust telecom connectivity, restricting ambulance misuse, and frequent announcements at lost and found centres to avoid panic. Parking spaces will be marked with numbered balloons for easy identification, and a potential cabinet meeting in the mela area is being planned. The administration’s focus is on maintaining order and ensuring a smooth experience for the millions of devotees expected to attend this significant event.