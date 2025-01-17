These Were the Most Googled Sex Questions

Tech giant Google has revealed the top-searched sex questions.As per a report in Cosmopolitan, ‘What is the speed bump position?’ is the most searched sex query. According to the report, the speed bump position involves placing a pillow under a person’s hips as they lie face down.

The second-most asked question revolved around individuals seeking information on whether it is safe to have sex during pregnancy. Another common query was related to concerns about sexual health, particularly why some individuals might experience bleeding after sex.

Among the frequently asked questions, individuals were curious about various topics, including:

How many dates should you go on before having sex?

How many calories do you burn during sex?

How long after a miscarriage can you have sex?

What is anal sex?

Why do I have no sex drive (female)?

How do fish have sex?