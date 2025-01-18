Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: BYD unveils Sealion 7

Mumbai: BYD has unveiled the Sealion 7 at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. The brand has also started taking bookings for the SUV for a token amount of Rs 70,000. Once launched, it will be the fourth electric vehicle of the brand in the Indian market following the eMax 7, Atto 3, and Seal.

The BYD Sealion 7 comes with a sleek design for the headlamp and a unique design for the front bumper. It has alloy wheels housed in flared-out wheel arches.

Also Read: BMW launches new SUV in India: Price, Features

The BYD Sealion 7 comes with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment cluster, two-zone automatic climate control, a suite of ADAS features, 12-speaker audio system, and a panoramic sunroof.

The BYD Sealion 7 is powered by an 82.56 kWh battery pack. The brand is offering two variants in the Indian market: RWD and AWD. The RWD comes with a single electric motor which produces 308 hp of power and 380 Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the AWD electric SUV features 523 hp of power and 690 Nm of peak torque. The RWD version is claimed to offer a range of 567 km on a single charge, while the AWD version returns a slightly lesser range of 542 km.