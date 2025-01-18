Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Mini Cooper S John Cooper Works Pack launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Mini India has launched the new Mini Cooper S John Cooper Works (JCW) Pack in the Indian markets. It was introduced at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

The new Mini Cooper S JCW Pack is available as a completely built-up unit (CBU). The car can be booked now and deliveries are set to begin in April 2025. The ex-showroom price for the new Mini Cooper S JCW Pack is Rs 55,90,000.

The new Mini Cooper S JCW Pack is available in two colours—Legend Grey and Midnight Black. The car features a roof and mirror caps in jet black and 17-inch black wheels. The JCW trim includes unique design elements such as specialised grilles, bumpers, side skirts, and a rear spoiler.

Also Read: BMW Motorrad introduces new performance-oriented bike in India: Price, Features

Inside, the car offers JCW sports seats, a JCW steering wheel with paddle shifters, and the new Mini Interaction unit—a 240mm OLED touchscreen that supports voice control and advanced connectivity. The car also includes features like the Mini intelligent personal assistant, Mini digital key plus, Harman Kardon surround sound system, and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. Ambient lighting and the Mini experience modes add an immersive driving experience.

The new Mini Cooper S JCW Pack is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine which produces 204bhp and a peak torque of 300Nm, enabling the car to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.6 seconds, with a top speed of 242 km/h. It features a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and adaptive suspension.

Safety features include advanced systems such as cruise control, tyre pressure monitoring system, parking assistant, front and side curtain airbags, dynamic stability control, and a rearview camera. The car also comes with a two-year unlimited kilometer warranty, 24×7 roadside assistance, and flexible service plans up to 10 years or 2,00,000 km.