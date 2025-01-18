BMW Motorrad introduces new performance-oriented bike in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: BMW Motorrad has launched the latest iteration of its performance-oriented bike in the Indian market. The bike named ‘BMW S 1000 RR’ is offered at a starting price of Rs 21.10 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be sold in the country as a completely built-up unit. The brand has announced that the bookings for the superbike are open with the deliveries commencing in April 2025.

The bike comes with a compact design complemented by its twin-headlamp setup. The brand has added a high windscreen, side winglets, and partitioning of the lower triple clamp. The winglets contribute by increasing the downforce by 23.1 kg at high speed. The design is complemented by three colour options – Black Storm Metallic, Bluestone metallic (with Style sport), and Light White solid / M Motorsport (with M Package).

Powering the BMW S 1000 RR is a 999 cc inline-four cylinder engine that churns out 210 hp of power at 13,750 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque. This power unit comes paired with a six-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick-shifter. To control the power the brand is offering multiple rider assistance features traction control system, launch control, hill start control, pit lane timer, and more. It also comes with four ride modes: Rain, Road, Dynamic, and Race. The power of the bike is harnessed to launch it from 0-100 kmph in 3.3 seconds while it can achieve a top speed of over 300 kmph.