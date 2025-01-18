Child Rights Panel Probes Death of Three Girls at Peechi Dam Reservoir

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights held a review meeting to investigate the tragic deaths of three girls at the Peechi Dam reservoir. Commission members Jalajamol T.C. and K.K. Shaju visited the site to assess safety concerns and conducted discussions with officials, including the Assistant Executive Engineer of the dam, the Peechi Police Station Station House Officer, and representatives of the Pananchery Grama Panchayat. The commission emphasized implementing preventive measures and pledged to issue necessary guidelines. They also reviewed the circumstances surrounding the death of a child at the Thrissur Children’s Home.

The victims, Erin, Aleena, and Ann Grace, all aged 16, were students at St. Clare’s Convent Girls Higher Secondary School in Thrissur. The tragic incident occurred during a visit to a friend’s house for a ‘perunnal’ celebration. The joyful gathering turned into a devastating event, deeply affecting the local community.

The accident happened on the 13th of this month around 2:30 PM near Thekkekkulam at the Peechi Dam reservoir. Five individuals, including one of the victims’ sisters, decided to visit the reservoir during festival celebrations at Peechi’s Lourdes Matha Church. While sitting on the rocks, two girls slipped into the water, and during the rescue attempt, two more fell in. All four were trapped in a whirlpool beneath the rocky surface, leading to the tragic loss of three lives.