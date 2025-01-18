Women should never do these 4 things with their partner

Open communication and mutual respect is key to have a great sex life. However, certain actions or words can unintentionally hurt your partner. Sex therapists shared four things one should never do with their partner.

1. Not Making Him Do All the Initiating

Men are often expected to take the lead in initiating intimacy, but this can become exhausting for a partner. Women must take the initiative during intimacy instead of making their partner do all the initiating just because he is a man.

2. Making Him Feel Bad for Not Being in the Mood

It’s natural for one partner to sometimes not be in the mood. Therapists stressed the importance of being understanding and supportive during such moments instead of making their partners feel bad about it.

3. Staying Quiet About Their Needs

Many women hold back from expressing their needs during intimacy. But, it is better for women to openly communicate their desires and preferences.

4. Not Supporting Him During Performance Issues

Performance issues, such as difficulties with arousal or anxiety, can happen to anyone. The sex therapist advised the women to not make it about themselves if their partner has performance issue.

Therapists also stressed about discussing new boundaries and expectations with your partner in a patient, respectful, and intentional way, and advised to go slow without expecting a change overnight.