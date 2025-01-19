Cylinder Blast Triggers Fire at Maha Kumbh 2025, Authorities Act Quickly

A major fire broke out in Sector 19 of the Maha Kumbh Mela area on Sunday, following the explosion of two gas cylinders. The incident caused widespread chaos as flames engulfed camps, sending massive plumes of smoke into the air. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, and emergency responders quickly mobilized to contain the blaze. Akhara Police Station In-charge Bhaskar Mishra confirmed the explosion and the subsequent destruction in the camps, while firefighters worked diligently to douse the flames.

The official Maha Kumbh 2025 Twitter handle expressed shock and concern over the incident, assuring the public that relief and rescue operations were underway. A shared video clip showed black smoke rising from the affected area, underscoring the scale of the disaster. The administration called for prayers for the safety of everyone involved and emphasized its commitment to ensuring crowd management and safety at the massive event.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, held every 12 years, spans over 10,000 acres and draws millions of devotees daily. The ongoing festival, which began on January 13 and will continue for 45 days, has already attracted over seven crore devotees for the ritual holy dip at the Sangam—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. Authorities anticipate a record turnout of 45 crore visitors by the festival’s conclusion, highlighting the importance of safety measures during such a massive congregation.