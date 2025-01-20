Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Porsche launches Macan EV in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Porsche launched its Macan EV in the Indian markets at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The EV is offered with prices starting at Rs 1.21 crore (ex-showroom) for the base rear-wheel drive (RWD) model. The Macan EV now comes in three trims: the new base RWD, the 4S, and the top-of-the-line Turbo variant, priced at Rs 1.68 crore (ex-showroom).

The Macan EV offers a range of design enhancements, including a 20-inch Macan S wheel and an off-road package. The off-road package boosts the vehicle’s ground clearance to 195mm, enhancing its approach angle to 17.4 degrees. With the standard air suspension, the clearance can go up to 225mm. This package also includes redesigns of the front bumper, side skirts, diffuser, 21-inch off-road wheels, and roof rails available in Vesuvius Grey or matching body colours.

Inside, the Macan EV features a 12.6-inch curved digital instrument cluster and a 10.9-inch touchscreen for infotainment. Optional upgrades include a 10.9-inch display for the passenger, an augmented reality head-up display, and ambient lighting with a communication light system. The Macan’s interior also boasts a unique welcome animation and an innovative Themes app.

The Macan EV Turbo delivers an impressive 576bhp in standard mode, but can reach 630 bhp and 1,130Nm of torque when using Launch Control and Overboost. The 4S variant offers 442 bhp, and can go from 0 to 100km/h in just 3.9 seconds. It features Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) for electronic damping control, along with Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus and rear-axle steering for superior handling.

The Macan EV is powered by a 100kWh battery and built on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture. It supports fast charging at up to 270 kW, allowing the battery to recharge from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 21 minutes. The vehicle offers a range of up to 590 km on the WLTP cycle, with an urban WLTP range extending to 762 km.