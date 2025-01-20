Pipa Bridges: Vital Transport Lifeline for Mahakumbh Devotees

The temporary pipa bridges are playing a crucial role in the logistics of the Mahakumbh, serving as essential connections between the Sangam and Akhada areas. Spanning the 40-square-kilometer Mela grounds, these bridges are vital for managing the large influx of devotees and processions, including 13 Akhadas, chariots, elephants, horses, and thousands of vehicles during the Amrit Snan. Constructed using 2,213 sturdy iron pontoons, the bridges were completed by October 2024 after months of rigorous work by over 1,000 laborers and engineers working long hours. Despite their temporary nature, they require constant monitoring to ensure the safety of pilgrims and smooth operations throughout the event.

The construction of the 30 pipa bridges, costing Rs 17.31 crore, marks the largest such project in Mahakumbh history. The most expensive bridge, connecting Nagwasuki Temple to Jhoosi, cost Rs 1.13 crore, while others, such as the Gangeshwar and Bharadwaj bridges, were built at lower costs. These floating structures rely on Archimedes’ principle to stay afloat, with each pontoon weighing around 5 tons yet capable of bearing significant loads. The bridge surfaces are reinforced with wooden planks, sandy soil, and checker plates to ensure stability for heavy foot traffic and vehicular movement. Proper crowd management is critical to prevent overloading and potential structural damage.

The concept of pipa bridges dates back over 2,500 years, with early examples seen in Persia and China. In India, the first such bridge was constructed over the Hooghly River in 1874 but was eventually replaced by the Howrah Bridge after sustaining cyclone damage. Following the conclusion of Mahakumbh 2025, the pipa bridges will be dismantled and stored at locations like Sarainayat, Trivenipuram, and Parade Ground in Prayagraj for future use in other districts of Uttar Pradesh. These portable structures continue to be a cost-effective and practical solution for managing large-scale events and temporary crossings.