Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: OPG Mobility introduces Ferrato ‘DEFY 22’: price, Features

Mumbai: OPG Mobility, formerly known as Okaya EV, has launched the highly anticipated Ferrato ‘DEFY 22’ at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It is priced at Rs 99,999 (Ex-showroom). Pre-bookings for the DEFY 22 is open now.

The new Ferrato ‘DEFY 22’ electric scooter comes equipped with a Combi Disc Brake System, offering a top speed of 70 km/h and a range of 80 km on a single charge, as verified by ICAT. The scooter is powered by a durable IP67-rated LFP battery and a weatherproof IP65-rated charger.

Other features inlcude a 7-inch touch display speedometer with a music feature, 12-inch alloy wheels, and a dual footboard level. With a 1200W motor and peak power of 2500W, combined with a 72V 30Ah (2.2 kWh) battery, the DEFY 22 offers both power and practicality.

The DEFY 22 is available in seven dual-tone colour options namely Champagne Cream, Black Fire, Coastal Ivory, Unity White, Resilience Black, Dove Grey, and Matte Green.

OPG Mobility also featured a range of Ferrato-branded accessories, including helmets, helmet locks, mobile stands, gloves, jackets, and seat covers at the expo.