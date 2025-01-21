Kerala launches disaster warning system “KaWaCHaM” with 5 pm sirens

Kerala has introduced the “KaWaCHaM” system, an advanced disaster warning initiative under the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). The system, officially named the Kerala Warnings Crisis and Hazards Management System, features 91 sirens installed across the state to alert the public about extreme disaster warnings. These sirens will relay alerts from key agencies such as the Indian Meteorological Department, Geological Survey of India, and the Central Water Commission. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the project at the SDMA office in the state capital, highlighting it as the first initiative of its kind in India. The state government plans to expand the system to a total of 126 sirens, with future additions to further strengthen disaster response capabilities.

The siren network has undergone rigorous testing in two phases and will operate alongside 24/7 control rooms that are virtually connected to improve response efficiency. Disaster alerts will also continue to be disseminated through mobile phones and social media platforms to ensure widespread reach. The initiative aims to provide timely warnings and enhance preparedness for natural disasters, helping to safeguard residents across Kerala. The Chief Minister emphasized the need for robust infrastructure to handle the increasing frequency of extreme weather events and highlighted the importance of expanding the network further.

Financially supported by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the World Bank, the KaWaCHaM system is a key component of the National Cyclone Mitigation Project. It includes a comprehensive network of 126 siren-strobe lights, 93 VPN-linked Emergency Operation Centers, decision support software, and a large data center to process real-time information. The project is designed to bolster Kerala’s disaster resilience by providing early warnings and enhancing coordination between various agencies, ensuring a swift response during emergencies.