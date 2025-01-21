Parliamentary panel discusses NRI representation in Parliament

A proposal to grant non-resident Indians (NRIs) representation in Parliament was discussed on Tuesday during a meeting of the parliamentary committee on external affairs. Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda advocated for NRI representation, citing examples of countries like Italy, which reserves legislative seats for its citizens living abroad. Hooda highlighted that with millions of Indians residing overseas, it is crucial to address their unique concerns effectively. The standing committee, chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, examined various diaspora-related issues, including voting rights and the challenges faced by NRIs. Currently, NRIs are required to return to India to vote, as the bill introduced in 2018 to allow proxy voting lapsed without being passed.

During the meeting, four organizations working with the Indian diaspora presented their recommendations, which included proposals to improve skill development for aspiring emigrants. Representatives from Norka Roots (Kerala), the Punjab government’s Department of NRIs Affairs, the People of Indian Origin Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Delhi), and the Centre for Diaspora Studies (Central University of Gujarat) participated in the discussion. One proposal suggested that Indian institutions should provide skill training based on foreign job market requirements to streamline legal migration and prevent illegal attempts to move abroad. Tharoor described the meeting as lively and productive, with MPs actively engaging with the organizations.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed the committee that a new emigration bill is currently under consideration by the government. The bill aims to address key migration-related issues, and the ministry assured the committee that consultations with state governments would be included in the process. Tharoor emphasized the need for states’ involvement in shaping the legislation to ensure it effectively caters to regional migration patterns and concerns. The discussions underscored the growing need for comprehensive policies to support the Indian diaspora and manage their interests efficiently.