Saif Ali Khan discharged from hospital, returns home with Kareena

Actor Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday afternoon, five days after undergoing emergency surgery for multiple stab wounds. The 54-year-old actor was accompanied by his wife, Kareena Kapoor, as they left the hospital and headed home to Bandra. Saif had been hospitalized since Thursday morning, following a stabbing attack at his residence. Doctors confirmed that the actor was no longer in danger and was recovering well. Despite suffering six injuries, including two deep cuts, Saif’s condition was fortunate, as he avoided severe damage to vital organs.

The attack took place at Saif Ali Khan’s home in Bandra, which he shares with his wife and children. He was rushed to the hospital at 3 am on Thursday and underwent a five-hour surgery. During the procedure, a fragment of the knife was removed from his body, and he was later placed in the ICU for further monitoring. Doctors reported that Saif had been leaking spinal fluid when he arrived, but he had escaped more serious harm and is expected to make a full recovery.

The police arrested the attacker, identified as 30-year-old Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, who had changed his name to Vijay Das. Fakir was taken into custody on Sunday and remanded for five days. The police believe he had entered Saif’s residence with the intent to commit burglary, unaware that the house belonged to the actor. Fakir claimed he targeted the property thinking it was owned by a wealthy person. The authorities plan to recreate the crime scene as part of their investigation into the attack.