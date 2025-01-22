Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Eicher unveils range of electric small commercial vehicles

Mumbai: Eicher Trucks and Buses, part of VE Commercial Vehicles, has unveiled its electric-first Eicher Pro X Range of Small Commercial Vehicles (SCVs) at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. This new range marks Eicher’s entry into the 2-3.5T segment.

Key features of the Eicher Pro X Range include:

Largest Cargo Space: 2-3.5T GVW range offering the largest cargo loading space in its segment

Energy Efficiency: Top-tier energy efficiency for maximum trips per charge

Driver Comfort: Ergonomically designed, air-conditioned cabins and advanced safety features like Driver State Monitoring

Maneuverability: Best-in-class turning radius and visibility for easy city and near-city distribution

Unmatched Uptime: 24/7 support through Eicher’s Uptime Centre and FOTA-enabled telematics for remote updates

The Pro X Range is manufactured at Eicher’s state-of-the-art Bhopal plant. The Pro X Series is supported by a digital-first dealership network. Eicher has also partnered with Charging Point Operators and Charger OEMs to boost India’s charging infrastructure.