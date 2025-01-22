Commodity Market: Gold price crosses Rs 60,000, touch all-time high

Mumbai: Price of gold crossed Rs 60,000 mark in Kerala. This is for the first time that gold price is crossing Rs 60,000 mark in the state. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 60,200, up by Rs 600 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 7525, up by Rs 75. This is all-time high price recorded for the yellow metal. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 120 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a remained steady on Wednesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8141.3 per gram, reflecting no change . The cost of 22 carat gold is 7468.3 per gram, reflecting no change . The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -1.26%, while over the last month, the change stands at -4.5%. The current price of silver in India is 99500 per kg, reflecting no change .

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold February futures contracts opened flat today at Rs 79,303 per 10 gram, which is up by 0.1% or Rs 79. Silver March futures contracts were trading at Rs 92,270/kg, up by 0.19% or Rs 179. Gold prices have gained Rs 2,550/ 10 grams in this year so far while silver prices have rallied by Rs 5,000/kg in the same period. On Tuesday, gold February futures contract settled at Rs 79,224 per 10 grams with a gain of 0.87% and silver March futures contract settled at Rs

In global markets, gold prices climbed to a fresh 11-week high on Wednesday, buoyed by a weaker dollar and as uncertainty surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade policies. Price of spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,748.58 per ounce. U.S. gold futures added 0.1% to $2,763.40. Price of spot silver was flat at $30.85 per ounce, palladium gained 0.1% to $958.11 and platinum steadied at 944.05. Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.85% to 871.66 tonnes on Tuesday from 879.12 tonnes on Friday.