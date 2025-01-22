EPFO adds 14.63 lakh net members in November 2024

New Delhi: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has made a net addition of 14.63 lakh members during November 2024. There has been a 9.07 per cent increase in registered net members in November compared to October, while a 4.88 per cent rise in members on a year-on-year basis. The provisional payroll data released by the Ministry of Labour and Employment showed this.

In November, EPFO enrolled around 8.74 lakh new members, a 16.58 per cent increase from October 2024. This is an 18.8 percent addition on a year-on-year basis. Nearly 4.81 lakh new members were added in the 18-25 age group, which is 54.97 per cent of the total new members added in November 2024. Compared to October 2024, there has been an increase of 9.56 per cent.

The net payroll data for members in the age group of 18 to 25 years was approximately 5.86 lakh in November, reflecting an increase of 7.96 per cent compared to October. Out of the total new members added in November, around 2.40 lakh are women, which is a 14.94 per cent increase from October and a 23.62 per cent year-on-year growth. There has been a net female member addition during November, at around 3.13 lakh, an increase of approximately 12.16 per cent compared to the previous month of October 2024, 11.75 per cent year-on-year growth.

The net member addition in the top five states and union territories is around 59.42 per cent of net member addition, adding a total of around 8.69 lakh net members during November. Maharashtra ranks first among all the states by adding 20.86 per cent of net members in November. Among all the states and union territories Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Gujarat, Delhi, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh have added more than 5 per cent of the total net members individually.