South Western Railway announces changes in train services: List of affected trains

Chennai: South Western Railway has announced changes to train services. These changes were announced due to engineering work at Kuppam Yard, undertaken to facilitate the commissioning of the yard with three additional emergency crossovers. These changes include cancellations, partial cancellations, and regulations of various trains.

Train No. 66527 Kuppam-Bangarapet MEMU will remain cancelled from January 21 to February 8, 2025, while Train No. 66528 Bangarapet-Kuppam MEMU will be cancelled on February 2, 3, 7, and 8, 2025.

Additionally, Train No. 66534 Krishnarajapuram-Kuppam MEMU, running between January 21 and February 8, 2025, will be partially cancelled between Bangarapet and Kuppam and will terminate at Bangarapet. Train No. 66529 Kuppam-KSR Bengaluru MEMU, scheduled on February 2, 3, 7, and 8, 2025, will originate from Bangarapet instead of Kuppam.

Similarly, Train No. 16520 KSR Bengaluru-Jolarpettai MEMU on February 8, 2025, will terminate at Bangarapet, while Train No. 16519 Jolarpettai-KSR Bengaluru MEMU on February 9, 2025, will commence its journey from Bangarapet.

Some trains will also face delays during this period. Train No. 00638 Okhla-SMVT Bengaluru Parcel Cargo Express will be regulated for 150 minutes on January 22 and 120 minutes on January 29, 2025. Train No. 18637 Hatia-SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Express on January 25, 2025, will be delayed by 10 minutes, and Train No. 22818 Mysuru-Howrah Weekly Express on January 26, 2025, will be delayed by 15 minutes. Daily trains such as Train No. 16526 KSR Bengaluru-Kanyakumari Express and Train No. 16219 Chamarajanagar-Tirupati Express will face delays of 45 minutes on January 27, 28, and 29, 2025.