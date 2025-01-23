Christmas-New Year bumper lottery sees record sales with 34 lakh tickets sold

With just 13 days left for the draw, the Kerala State Lottery’s Christmas-New Year Bumper tickets are witnessing unprecedented sales. Out of the 40 lakh tickets made available, a remarkable 33,78,990 have already been sold, marking an increase of nearly 11 lakh tickets compared to last year’s sales. The bumper lottery, known for its massive prizes, has generated significant enthusiasm among buyers this year.

Among the districts, Palakkad leads with the highest number of tickets sold at 6,95,650, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 3,92,290 tickets, and Thrissur with 3,60,280 tickets. The tickets, priced at ?400 each, offer an attractive grand prize of ?20 crore, making it one of the most sought-after lotteries in the state. The growing sales figures indicate the widespread interest and excitement surrounding the bumper draw.

The Christmas-New Year Bumper lottery offers several lucrative prizes apart from the grand prize. The second prize awards ?1 crore each to 20 winners, while the third prize grants ?10 lakh each to 30 winners, with three winners in each series. Additionally, the fourth and fifth prizes offer ?3 lakh and ?2 lakh respectively to multiple winners across different series. The much-anticipated draw is set to take place on February 5 at 2 PM.