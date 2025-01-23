Commodity Market: Gold price remains at all-time high

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained at all-time high in Kerala. Gold price remained unchanged at Rs 60,200 per 8 gram and Rs 7525. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 600 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest increase on Thursday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8227.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 860. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 7543.3 per gram, a rise of Rs 750. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -0.75%, while over the last month, the change stands at -4.79%. The current price of silver in India is 99500 per kg, reflecting no change .

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold February futures contracts opened flat with a slightly negative bias on Thursday at Rs 79,464 per 10 gram, which is down by 0.13% or Rs 100. Silver March futures contracts were trading at Rs 91,472/kg, down by 0.51% or Rs 472. Gold prices are up by Rs 450/ 10 grams in this week so far while silver prices have remained flat in the same time period, gaining merely Rs 130/kg. On Wednesday, gold February futures contract settled at Rs 79,564 per 10 grams with a gain of 0.43%.

In global markets, price of spot gold held its ground at $2,755.68 per ounce. Prices rose to $2,763.43 on Wednesday, their highest since October 31 when they hit a record high of $2,790.15. U.S. gold futures shed 0.2% to $2,764.90. Price of spot silver was flat at $30.78 per ounce, palladium gained 0.1% to $978.85 and platinum steadied at 945.90. Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.26% to 869.36 tonnes on Wednesday from 871.66 tonnes on Tuesday.