Know must-visit attractions to visit in Prayagraj

Here are the top five must-visit attractions in Prayagraj:

Triveni Sangam: The most iconic location during the Kumbh Mela is the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of three sacred rivers— the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Sarasvati.

Anand Bhavan: Anand Bhavan, the ancestral home of the Nehru-Gandhi family, holds immense historical and political significance. It was here that India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, spent his childhood and early adulthood. The house has been transformed into a museum that showcases the legacy of India’s freedom struggle, with photos, documents, and personal memorabilia of the Nehru family.

Hanuman Mandir: Located near the famous Prayag Railway Station, the Hanuman Mandir is one of the oldest and most revered temples dedicated to Lord Hanuman.

Alopi Devi Temple: Dedicated to Goddess Alopi, this temple holds a special place during the Kumbh. The temple is said to be the site where the footsteps of the Goddess are visible.

Allahabad Fort: Prayagraj is also famous for its historic Allahabad Fort. It was built by the Mughal king Akbar during the 16th century. The mythical Akshaya Vat tree stands inside the Patalpuri Temple, which is also a part of the fort. It is believed that the tree is immortal.