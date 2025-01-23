Samsung launches Galaxy S25 Ultra in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra was launched in the Indian markets,. The smartphone is introduced as the company’s flagship model in the Galaxy S25 series of smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra price is set at $1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,12,300) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The handset is also available in 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB variants that are priced at $1,419 (roughly Rs. 1,22,700) and $1,659 (roughly Rs. 1,43,400), respectively. In India, the price of the Galaxy S25 Ultra starts at Rs. 1,29,999.

The newly unveiled Galaxy S25 Ultra will be sold in Titaniium Black, Titaniium Gray, Titaniium Silverblue, and Titaniium Whitesilver colour options. Customers can also pick up the phones from the company’s website in exclusive Titanium Jadegreen, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Pinkgold colourways.

The dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra runs on Android 15, with the company’s new One UI 7 interface on top. It also comes with support for Galaxy AI features and is slated to get seven years of Android OS and security updates. The handset is equipped with a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, accompanied by 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of built-in storage.

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy S25 Ultra with a 6.9-inch (1,400×3,120 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 1Hz-120Hz variable refresh rate and up to 2,600nits peak brightness. The display has Corning Gorilla Armor 2 protection. Unlike its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has slightly rounded corners.

The handset has four rear cameras, including a 200-megapixel main camera with 2x in-sensor zoom, optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.7 aperture and an updated 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with 120-degree field of view and f/1.9 aperture. It also has a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and OIS, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS. On the front, the sports a 12-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

There’s support for 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, UWB, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The handset also supports Samsung’s S Pen stylus, and it has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra packs a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 45W (wired, charger sold separately). It also offers Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 (15W) and Wireless PowerShare support.