Stock Market: Indian equity indices open little changed

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices, NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex were volatile in trade on Thursday, tracking mixed global cues. At 12:30 PM, the BSE Sensex was up over 300 points at 76,700 levels, while the NSE Nifty 50 was seen hovering around 23,250 levels.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 2,282 against 1,447 stocks that declined, and 156 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,885. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 67, and those that hit a 52-week low was 67. A total of 169 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 211 in the lower circuit.

19 of the 30-Sensex stocks were trading higher. Top gainers were UltraTech Cement, Tech M, Sun Pharma, M&M, Zomato, and Titan. Top losers were HUL, HDFC Bank, SBI, Reliance Industries, and HCL Tech.

Broader markets were outperforming the benchmarks today. The Nifty SmallCap was up 1.1 per cent while MidCap was trading 1.6 per cent higher. Sectorally, Nifty IT was the top gainer, up 2 per cent. The Nifty PSU Bank index was the top loser, down 0.5 per cent.