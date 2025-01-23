Uber, Ola issued legal notices for alleged device-based pricing

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs has issued notices to ride-hailing companies Ola and Uber, seeking clarification over allegations that their pricing varies based on the type of mobile device used to book rides. The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) took action after reports surfaced suggesting that the companies were charging different fares depending on whether customers were using an iPhone or an Android smartphone. Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi confirmed the development, stating that the notices were sent to address concerns of potential discrimination against consumers.

Joshi emphasized that such pricing practices, if proven, would amount to an “unfair trade practice” and violate consumer rights to transparency and fair treatment. He previously highlighted the government’s commitment to ensuring “zero tolerance for consumer exploitation” and directed the CCPA to thoroughly investigate the allegations. The ministry is demanding a clear explanation from the companies regarding their fare determination methods and whether they indeed engage in differential pricing based on device type.

The issue gained public attention after a Delhi-based entrepreneur shared screenshots on social media showing price discrepancies for the same route on different devices. In December, an X user posted an image comparing ride fares on an iPhone and an Android device, which fueled further scrutiny. The government has urged the ride-hailing platforms to address the concerns and ensure that their pricing mechanisms are transparent and fair for all consumers.