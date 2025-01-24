Asus unveils Chromebook CR series: Details

Mumbai: Asus unveiled Chromebook CR series with up to Intel N250 processors. The lineup includes laptops with 11.6-inch and 12.2-inch display options, which come with Corning Gorilla Glass protection and stylus support. The company has yet to confirm the price and availability details of the laptops.

The Asus Chromebook CR series includes the Chromebook CR11, which sports an 11.6-inch HD (1,366 x 768 pixels) IPS non-AG touchscreen with Corning Gorilla Glass and 250 nits of brightness level. It is available in a version with anti-glare (AG) and 220 nits of brightness as well as a non-AG variant with support for USI 2.0 Stylus. The Chromebook CR12 model, on the other hand, has a 12.2-inch WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) screen with 300 nits of brightness. This is also offered in AG and non-AG variants with stylus support.

Both Asus Chromebook CR11 and Chromebook CR12 variants are available in CPU options of Intel N150 and Intel N250. They come with support for up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, up to 128GB of eMMC onboard storage and Intel UHD graphics. They run on ChromeOS out of the box.

The Asus Chromebook CR series laptops support up to full-HD (1080p) webcam with webcam shutters and 13-megapixel world-facing cameras. They carry inbuilt speakers and array mics. Each laptop comes with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports and one HDMI 1.4b port, alongside a combined audio jack? and a Kensington Lock. They come with MIL-STD-810H military-grade certifications and up to 360-degree flippable hinges.Asus packs 42Wh or 50Wh batteries in the Chromebook CR series laptops. They ship with a 45W USB Type-C adapter.