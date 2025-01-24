Banks to remain shut 14 days in February 2025: Full list

Mumbai: Banks in the country will remain shut for 14 days in next month. This include national festivals, regional observances, and religious events. Regional holidays vary by state This covers two Saturdays four Sundays, plus a number of other holidays for celebrations and festivities.

The Reserve Bank of India releases an annual list of bank holidays, which includes both national and regional observances. The central bank compiles this list based on various factors such as national and state holidays, cultural and religious events, operational requirements, government announcements, and coordination with other banks. All scheduled and non-scheduled banks will remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month in observance of public holidays.

Bank holidays are notified under 3 categories- Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. The regional holidays are decided by the respective state governments.

Here’s a city/state-wise list of bank holidays in February 2025:

On Monday, February 3, banks in Agartala will be closed on the occasion of Saraswati Puja.

On Tuesday, February 11, banks in Chennai will be closed for Thai Pusam.

On Wednesday, February 12, banks in Shimla will be closed for Shri Ravidas Jayanti.

On Saturday, February 15, banks in Imphal will be closed for Loi-Nagai-Ni.

On Wednesday, February 19, banks in Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur will be closed on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

On Thursday, February 20, banks in Aizawl and Itanagar will be closed for Statehood Day/State Day.

On Wednesday, February 26, banks in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram will be closed for Maha Shivaratri.

On Friday, February 28, banks in Gangtok will be closed due to Losar.

In addition to these holidays, weekly Saturday-Sunday holidays are as follows:

February 2: Sunday weekly holiday for banks.

February 8 and 9: Second Saturday and Sunday weekly holiday.

February 16: Sunday weekly holiday for banks.

February 22 and 23: Fourth Saturday and Sunday weekly holiday.