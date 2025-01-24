Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 strikes Myanmar, tremors felt in India

Naypyidaw: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 4.8 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Myanmar in the early hours of Friday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake was recorded at Latitude 24.68 N and Longitude 94.87 E at a depth of 106 kilometres.

Tremors were also felt in North Eastern states of India including Assam and Meghalaya. Assam, situated in a seismically active zone, frequently experiences tremors due to tectonic movements in the region.

Also Read: Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Honda unveils light-weight foldable e-scooter

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage. Further details are awaited.