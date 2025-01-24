Kawasaki launches 2025 Ninja 500 in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Kawasaki has launched an updated iteration of the Ninja 500 in India. The bike is offered at a starting price of Rs 5.29 lakh (ex-showroom).For 2025, the Ninja 500 gets a new colour scheme and revised body graphics. Mechanically and functionally, the middleweight sports tourer remains unchanged.

It continues to have a twin-headlamp setup.This is complemented by a sharp and aggressive fuel tank, which offers a capacity of 14 litres. The Ninja 500 comes with a negative LCD instrument cluster which opens doors to Bluetooth connectivity and enables the display to show notifications from the rider’s mobile. Furthermore, the brand is also offering dual-channel ABS for added safety.

Under the skin, the Kawasaki Ninja 500 has a trellis, high-tensile steel chassis that continues to be suspended on a telescopic fork with 41 mm travel and the rear end gets a gas-charged shock with spring preload and adjustability. Braking is the responsibility of a 310 mm semi-floating disc with dual-piston. Similarly, the rear end gets a 220 mm disc with dual-piston calipers.

The Kawasaki Ninja 500 is powered by a 451 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine which churns out 44 hp of power and 42.6 Nm of peak torque. This unit is paired with a 6-speed transmission with a wet multi-disc clutch.