Komaki launches new electric vehicle series in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Komaki Electric Vehicle, has launched its new SE series range under the “Har Ghar Komaki” initiative. The range includes three models – SE Pro, SE Ultra, and SE Max – priced at Rs 67,999, Rs 76,999, and Rs 1,10,000, (all prices, ex-showroom), respectively.

The SE Pro model is powered by a 2.75 kW NAGR battery, offering a range of 110-120 km. The SE Ultra comes with a 2.7 kW LiPo4 battery, providing a range of 130-140 km.

The SE Max, the flagship model, is equipped with a 4.2 kW LiPo4 battery, giving it an impressive 200+ km range. It also boasts dual chargers, TFT screens, dual disc brakes, and a top speed of 80 km/h.

The SE Ultra and SE Max are equipped with high-capacity lithium-ion batteries, which promote longer range and reliable performance, backed by a strong warranty.

The SE models come with a smart dashboard featuring a digital display that provides real-time updates on speed, battery status, and navigation. The Komaki SE range also focuses on comfort, with spacious seats, ample storage, and a smooth suspension system. The 45L boot is ideal for storing helmets and other essentials.

Additionally, the models are equipped with advanced braking systems, durable tyres, and bright LED lights for optimal safety in any condition. The scooters also come with disc brakes and 12-inch wheels, ensuring a smooth and secure ride.