Allahabad HC urges action on live-in relationships to uphold moral values

The Allahabad High Court has expressed concern over the rising trend of live-in relationships among youth, stating that while such relationships lack social sanction, their increasing popularity necessitates the creation of a framework to uphold societal moral values. Justice Nalin Kumar Srivastava made this observation while granting bail to Akash Keshari, a resident of Varanasi, who was accused under various sections of the IPC and the SC/ST Act for allegedly having physical relations with a woman under the false promise of marriage. The woman had filed a complaint with the Sarnath Police Station after Keshari reportedly refused to marry her. The court noted that the appeal of live-in relationships is growing as they allow individuals to avoid responsibilities, making it crucial to address the issue to protect moral values.

Keshari’s defense argued that the allegations were baseless, claiming that the woman was an adult and their relationship was consensual. His counsel further stated that they had been in a live-in relationship for six years, and no abortion had occurred as claimed. It was also contended that Keshari had never promised marriage to the woman. Considering these arguments, the court decided to grant him bail while underscoring the need to find solutions to address the societal implications of live-in relationships.